Naples industry to strike on Whirlpool Oct 31
Naples
21 Ottobre 2019
Naples, October 21 - Trade unions on Monday called a 'general strike' of industry and service sector firms in Naples on October 31, Whirlpool's deadline for closing its plant in the southern Italian city. CGIL, CISL and UIL said the strike would "say no to the closure and yes to a development plan for Naples and the South".
