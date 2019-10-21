Pupil dies after bad turn during school PE lesson

Hater wishes cancer on PD's Cirinnà
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Treviso
21 Ottobre 2019
Treviso, October 21 - A 14-year-old boy died on Monday after having a bad turn during a physical education lesson at a technical high school in Castelfranco Veneto, near Treviso, sources said. The boy is said to have collapsed during a warm-up activity. An emergency medical team rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate him but he died in the ambulance.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su