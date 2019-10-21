Flu season arrives early, serious case in Udine

Rome, October 21 - This season's flu season has started early and one serious case has already been registered in the north-eastern city of Udine, experts said on Monday. The Italian Society of Anti-infection Therapy (SITA) said that a 50-year-old with no other significant conditions had to spend over 20 days in hospital after being hit by flu in September. It said this year's flu strain is set to be more aggressive than those of recent years, with a higher risk of complications for otherwise healthy people, and reiterated its call for people to get vaccinated.