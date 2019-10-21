Govt to reply to EC on budget by Wed

Boy, 12, has dad arrested for beating mum
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
21 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 21 - The government will reply to the European Commission's request for more information on the 2020 budget bill by Wednesday night, sources said Monday. They said the reply was part of a "process of dialogue that is taking place in total transparency". The EC should not call into question the structure and solidity of the budget package, they said, but clarification and deeper examination of some items may be requested.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su