Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2019 | 16:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Treviso
Pupil dies after bad turn during school PE lesson

Pupil dies after bad turn during school PE lesson

 
Reggio Emilia
Boy, 12, has dad arrested for beating mum

Boy, 12, has dad arrested for beating mum

 
Reggio Emilia

Boy, 12, has dad arrested for beating mum

 
Naples
Contraband cigarette dealers had basic income

Contraband cigarette dealers had basic income

 
Rome
Govt to reply to EC on budget by Wed

Govt to reply to EC on budget by Wed

 
Rome
Flu season arrives early, serious case in Udine

Flu season arrives early, serious case in Udine

 
Rome
New Nuzzi book says Vatican risks financial crash

New Nuzzi book says Vatican risks financial crash

 
Rome
Kids in poverty have tripled in Italy - Save the Child

Kids in poverty have tripled in Italy - Save the Child

 
Rome
Soccer: Bertolini hails Linari's coming out as gay

Soccer: Bertolini hails Linari's coming out as gay

 
Rome
Rome general strike set to 'halt the city'

Rome general strike set to 'halt the city'

 
Rome
Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

 

Il Biancorosso

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl Riesame
Ginosa, truffa comunitaria: Tribunale annulla sequestro azienda imballaggi

Ginosa, truffa comunitaria: Tribunale annulla sequestro azienda imballaggi

 
Barila tragedia nel 2017
Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

 
Leccenel Salento
Slot gestite da banda vicina alla Scu: GdF sequestra beni per 12mln di euro a 3 fratelli

Slot gestite da banda vicina alla Scu: GdF sequestra beni per 12mln di euro

 
Potenzale polemiche
Potenza, parcheggi all'ospedale San Carlo: scatta un'indagine

Potenza, parcheggi all'ospedale San Carlo: scatta un'indagine

 
Foggianel Foggiano
San Severo, forzano silos in cantina sociale e disperdono mosto: indaga la polizia

San Severo, forzano silos in cantina sociale e disperdono mosto: danni per 1,5 mln di euro

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, 37enne eritreo tenta di rapinare uomo in stazione: arrestato

Brindisi, 37enne eritreo tenta di rapinare uomo in stazione: arrestato

 
Batil caso
Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

 
MateraLa presentazione
Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

 

i più letti

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto una nomina da Emiliano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto nomina da Emiliano

Rome

Kids in poverty have tripled in Italy - Save the Child

Up from 3.7% in 2008 to 12.5% in 2018 says organisation

Kids in poverty have tripled in Italy - Save the Child

Rome, October 21 - The number of minors in poverty in Italy has tripled over the last 10 years, Save the Children said Monday. In Italy, it said more than 1.26 million kids live in absolute poverty, according to 2018 figures. The figure has risen from 375,000 or 3.7% of the underage population in 2008 to 12.5% last year. Of this 1.26 million, 563,000 live in the poorer south of Italy, the Mezzogiorno. Some 508,000 live in the north and 192,000 in the centre. The figures emerged in STC's Atlas on At Risk Children. It was released in 10 cites Monday on the occasion of the launch of the campaign Let's Light Up The Future. The campaign is aimed at fighting educational poverty. The report also said one in seven children in Italy has dropped out of education. Child poverty in Italy "is an absolute record among European countries and saw a sharp worsening in the hardest years of the economic crisis, between 2011 and 2014, when the rate of children in poverty went from 5% to 10%, said the report, The Time Of Children, authored by Giulio Cederna. photo: Save the Children Italia chief Claudio Tesauro

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati