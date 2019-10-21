Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2019 | 14:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rome general strike set to 'halt the city'

Rome general strike set to 'halt the city'

 
Rome
Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

 
Rome
4 indicted for Desirée murder

4 indicted for Desirée murder

 
Rome
Watch e-cigs, ISS tells regions

Watch e-cigs, ISS tells regions

 
Como
Retailers revise down 2019 growth forecast to 0.1%

Retailers revise down 2019 growth forecast to 0.1%

 
Rome
New Nuzzi book says Vatican risks financial crash

New Nuzzi book says Vatican risks financial crash

 
Rome
Budget keeps causing tension ahead of crunch govt meeting

Budget keeps causing tension ahead of crunch govt meeting

 
Matera
Italy hands Expo baton to Dubai, Di Maio sees opportunities

Italy hands Expo baton to Dubai, Di Maio sees opportunities

 
Rome
Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

 
Volterra
Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Two more horses die in Volterra centre

 
Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

 

Il Biancorosso

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil fenomeno
Bari, ecco i contrabbandieri della porta accanto

Bari, ecco i contrabbandieri della porta accanto

 
Tarantola perquisizione
Taranto, nasconde pistola clandestina nel paraurti dell'auto: arrestato 20enne

Taranto, nasconde pistola clandestina nel paraurti dell'auto: arrestato 20enne

 
Leccenel Salento
Slot gestite da banda vicina alla Scu: GdF sequestra beni per 12mln di euro a 3 fratelli

Slot gestite da banda vicina alla Scu: GdF sequestra beni per 12mln di euro

 
Potenzale polemiche
Potenza, parcheggi all'ospedale San Carlo: scatta un'indagine

Potenza, parcheggi all'ospedale San Carlo: scatta un'indagine

 
Foggianel Foggiano
San Severo, forzano silos in cantina sociale e disperdono mosto: indaga la polizia

San Severo, forzano silos in cantina sociale e disperdono mosto: danni per 1,5 mln di euro

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, 37enne eritreo tenta di rapinare uomo in stazione: arrestato

Brindisi, 37enne eritreo tenta di rapinare uomo in stazione: arrestato

 
Batil caso
Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

 
MateraLa presentazione
Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

 

i più letti

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto una nomina da Emiliano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto nomina da Emiliano

Rome

Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

Roma midfielder will only be back next year

Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

Rome, October 21 - Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante is set for a long spell out of the game with a rear thigh muscle injury, AS Roma said Monday. Cristante, 24, suffered the injury in a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria Sunday. Roma said they would decide on therapy in the coming hours. But the player will only be back on the field next year, they said. Cristante has seven Italy caps but only one in the last year. Roma also 31-year-old Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic suffered a leg injury against Samp. But this was less serious than Cristante's. The forward has already started his recovery, which does not envisage surgery, the Giallorossi said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati