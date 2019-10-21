Soccer: Cristante set for long stop with thigh injury

Rome, October 21 - Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante is set for a long spell out of the game with a rear thigh muscle injury, AS Roma said Monday. Cristante, 24, suffered the injury in a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria Sunday. Roma said they would decide on therapy in the coming hours. But the player will only be back on the field next year, they said. Cristante has seven Italy caps but only one in the last year. Roma also 31-year-old Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic suffered a leg injury against Samp. But this was less serious than Cristante's. The forward has already started his recovery, which does not envisage surgery, the Giallorossi said.