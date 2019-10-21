Watch e-cigs, ISS tells regions

Rome, October 21 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) has issued a grade 2 alert against e-cigarettes to the health ministry and regional health councillors across Italy, a Roma newspaper reported Monday. A grade two alert is the second highest on a scale of three. The goal, Il Messaggero newspaper reported, is "to be vigilant about serious lung disease among people who use electronic cigarettes". Officials should be particularly concerned about certain liquids used in the vaping equipment, the ISS said. "They should monitor the onset of serious pulmonary lesions like those detected in the USA", the institute said. The alert, confirmed to ANSA by health sources, was issued on October 10 by the ISS's National Early Warning System. The decision was taken on the basis of reports received by the European Observatory on drugs and addictions in Lisbon. A grade two alert flags up the risk of minor health damage and the spread of substances on the illegal market.