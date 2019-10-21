New Nuzzi book says Vatican risks financial crash

Rome, October 21 - A new book by Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi titled "Giudizio Universale" (Last Judgment) released on Monday claims the Vatican is experiencing a financial crisis. Nuzzi released a preview of the book to Italian daily La Repubblica and said the Holy See accounting task force put into motion by Pope Francis found Vatican accounts in a deficit that "has reached worrisome levels, at risk of leading to default".