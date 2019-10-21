Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2019 | 13:02

Rome
Budget keeps causing tension ahead of crunch govt meeting

Matera
Italy hands Expo baton to Dubai, Di Maio sees opportunities

Rome
Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

Volterra
Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

La Spezia
9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

Turin
Man shot to death near Turin

Rome
Carriage horse falls on busy Rome street

Rome
RAI author Casimiro Lieto arrested for corruption

Caserta
Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Baricittà illuminata
Bari, nuova «luce» per il fortino e la muraglia: firmato l'accordo

Leccenel Salento
Slot gestite da banda vicina alla Scu: GdF sequestra beni per 12mln di euro a 3 fratelli

Potenzale polemiche
Potenza, parcheggi all'ospedale San Carlo: scatta un'indagine

TarantoLe dichiarazioni
Mittal, ministro Fioramonti: «Spero venga rimossa immunità penale»

Foggianel Foggiano
San Severo, forzano silos in cantina sociale e disperdono mosto: indaga la polizia

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, 37enne eritreo tenta di rapinare uomo in stazione: arrestato

Batil caso
Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

MateraLa presentazione
Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto una nomina da Emiliano

Rome, October 21 - The 2020 budget continues to cause tension within Premier Giuseppe Conte's government ahead of a crunch meeting of the heads of the parties supporting the executive later on Monday. The package, which features 30 billion euros a new measures and averts a hike in value-added tax that was set to kick in next year, was approved last week pending agreement on some issues. At the weekend Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was confident a solution would be found but also warned there could be no budget bill that is not backed by his 5-Star Movement (M5S). The M5S is calling for measures to make sure big tax evaders go to prison and wants guarantees young self-employed people with VAT accounts will not face tax rises. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, is reportedly out to stop plans for higher taxes on sugary drinks. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, an M5S bigwig, called on Conte to mediate. "Conte's capacity for mediation is what struck the Italian people and it is fundamentally important that he does not stop using this approach," Spadafora said. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), called on all sides to lower the tone. "When you discuss a budget there is always a debate among the political parties," Franceschini said. "The important thing is that this is done with good sense, without fights between the parties in the ruling majority".

