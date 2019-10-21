Budget keeps causing tension ahead of crunch govt meeting

Rome, October 21 - The 2020 budget continues to cause tension within Premier Giuseppe Conte's government ahead of a crunch meeting of the heads of the parties supporting the executive later on Monday. The package, which features 30 billion euros a new measures and averts a hike in value-added tax that was set to kick in next year, was approved last week pending agreement on some issues. At the weekend Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was confident a solution would be found but also warned there could be no budget bill that is not backed by his 5-Star Movement (M5S). The M5S is calling for measures to make sure big tax evaders go to prison and wants guarantees young self-employed people with VAT accounts will not face tax rises. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, is reportedly out to stop plans for higher taxes on sugary drinks. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, an M5S bigwig, called on Conte to mediate. "Conte's capacity for mediation is what struck the Italian people and it is fundamentally important that he does not stop using this approach," Spadafora said. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), called on all sides to lower the tone. "When you discuss a budget there is always a debate among the political parties," Franceschini said. "The important thing is that this is done with good sense, without fights between the parties in the ruling majority".