Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2019 | 11:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

 
Volterra
Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Two more horses die in Volterra centre

 
Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

 
La Spezia
9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

 
Turin
Man shot to death near Turin

Man shot to death near Turin

 
Rome
Carriage horse falls on busy Rome street

Carriage horse falls on busy Rome street

 
Rome
RAI author Casimiro Lieto arrested for corruption

RAI author Casimiro Lieto arrested for corruption

 
Caserta
Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

 
Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

 
La Spezia
9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

 
Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

 

Il Biancorosso

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batil caso
Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

Barletta, la mostra sulla luna «vietata» ai disabili

 
Barial Miulli
Acquaviva, rubavano chiavi di casa nelle macchine parcheggiate fuori dall'ospedale: 3 arresti

Acquaviva, rubavano chiavi di casa nelle macchine parcheggiate fuori dall'ospedale: 3 arresti

 
Foggiadalla corte dei conti
Foggia, danno erariale all'Istituto Zooprofilattico: in 5 condannati a pagare 1 mln di euro

Foggia, danno erariale all'Istituto Zooprofilattico: in 5 condannati a pagare 1 mln di euro

 
Leccesu una barca a vela
Salento, 50 migranti afghani e pakistani sbarcano a Leuca: 19 sono minori

Salento, 50 migranti afghani e pakistani sbarcano a Leuca: 19 sono minori

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

 
TarantoLa visita
Scuola, domani il ministro Fioramonti in visita a Taranto

Scuola, il ministro Fioramonti in visita a Taranto

 
MateraLa presentazione
Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

Matera, Di Maio per Expo 2020: occasione preziosa per nostre aziende

 
BrindisiIl sequestro
Ceglie Messapica, arrivano i Cc e nascondono fucile: arrestato padre e figlio

Ceglie Messapica, arrivano i Cc e nascondono fucile: arrestato padre e figlio

 

i più letti

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Migliori studenti d'Italia premiati da Mattarella: tra loro 4 pugliesi e un lucano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto una nomina da Emiliano

Foggia, arresto Cera: polemiche sul gip, il fratello ha avuto nomina da Emiliano

Rome

Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

Milan, Sampdoria draw in first matches under new coaches

Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

Rome, October 21 - The top two in Serie A both won at the weekend, with leaders Juventus beating Bologna 2-1 at home on Saturday thanks to goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic and Inter getting the better of a seven-goal thriller at Sassuolo on Sunday. Inter were 4-1 up with 19 minutes to go thanks to doubles by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. But they ended up having to hang on after goals by Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga put the hosts back in the match. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 22 points from eight games, one point more than Inter Atalanta are four points further back after surrendering a three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at seventh-placed Lazio. Napoli, who are fourth with 16 points, beat Verona 2-0 at home. Cagliari climbed to fifth with a 2-0 win over SPAL. Sixth-placed AS Roma were held to a goalless draw at bottom side Sampdoria, who were under new coach Claudio Ranieri the first time after the Genoa club sacked Eusebio Di Francesco. AC Milan also drew in their first match under Stefano Pioli, being held 2-2 at the San Siro by promoted Lecce despite dominating for much of the match. Milan are 12th with 10 points.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati