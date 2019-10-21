Soccer: Juventus, Inter both win

Rome, October 21 - The top two in Serie A both won at the weekend, with leaders Juventus beating Bologna 2-1 at home on Saturday thanks to goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic and Inter getting the better of a seven-goal thriller at Sassuolo on Sunday. Inter were 4-1 up with 19 minutes to go thanks to doubles by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. But they ended up having to hang on after goals by Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga put the hosts back in the match. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 22 points from eight games, one point more than Inter Atalanta are four points further back after surrendering a three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at seventh-placed Lazio. Napoli, who are fourth with 16 points, beat Verona 2-0 at home. Cagliari climbed to fifth with a 2-0 win over SPAL. Sixth-placed AS Roma were held to a goalless draw at bottom side Sampdoria, who were under new coach Claudio Ranieri the first time after the Genoa club sacked Eusebio Di Francesco. AC Milan also drew in their first match under Stefano Pioli, being held 2-2 at the San Siro by promoted Lecce despite dominating for much of the match. Milan are 12th with 10 points.