Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Volterra, October 18 - Two more horses were found dead on Friday at a rehabilitation centre managed by the Italian Horse Protection (IHP) association in Volterra, where nine other horses have died in recent months, the association said. It said both horses were in good health. IHP President Sonny Richichi said analyses performed by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute in Livorno excluded the possibility of poisoning as the cause of the nine other horses' death and "thus far there is no explanation" for the deaths. "We are renewing our appeal to all institutions to help us in finding the cause. We can't accept that these recent two deaths remain unanswered," Richichi said.