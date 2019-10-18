Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 21:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Volterra
Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Two more horses die in Volterra centre

 
Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black cleric

 
La Spezia
9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

 
Turin
Man shot to death near Turin

Man shot to death near Turin

 
Rome
Carriage horse falls on busy Rome street

Carriage horse falls on busy Rome street

 
Rome
RAI author Casimiro Lieto arrested for corruption

RAI author Casimiro Lieto arrested for corruption

 
Caserta
Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

 
Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

 
La Spezia
9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

 
Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

 
Brussels
Quota 100 is pillar of budget - Conte

Quota 100 is pillar of budget - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Domenica
Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoInfortunio sul lavoro
Tarantino morì folgorato in Friuli: chiesto processo per due persone

Tarantino morì folgorato in Friuli: chiesto processo per due persone

 
BariOmicidio Sifanno
Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

 
BatAlla stazione
Trani, indagini su denuncia 12enne: «Molestata da un anziano»

Trani, indagini su denuncia 12enne: «Molestata da un anziano»

 
LecceUn 67enne
Melendugno, gli sfugge motosega di mano: muore dissanguato

Melendugno, gli sfugge motosega di mano: muore dissanguato

 
FoggiaL'ultimo saluto
Orta Nova, bagno di folla ai funerali delle vittime della strage di via Guerrieri

Orta Nova, bagno di folla ai funerali delle vittime della strage di via Guerrieri

 
BrindisiI controlli
Operazione antidroga dei cc: due arresti per spaccio a Brindisi e Latiano

Operazione antidroga dei cc: due arresti per spaccio a Brindisi e Latiano

 
PotenzaIl caso
Truffe online ai danni di anziani ne Potentino: 3 denunce

Truffe online ai danni di anziani nel Potentino: 3 denunce

 
MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

 

i più letti

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Potenza, corruzione e mazzette: 3 arresti, anche un noto avvocato.
«Generale voleva spiare Bardi»

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Appalti sanità, arrestati a Foggia i politici Angelo e Napoleone Cera: concussione

Sanità, appalti e assunzioni a Foggia: arrestati Cera senior e jr
Emiliano forse sarà interrogato

Volterra

Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Nine others died in recent months

Two more horses die in Volterra centre

Volterra, October 18 - Two more horses were found dead on Friday at a rehabilitation centre managed by the Italian Horse Protection (IHP) association in Volterra, where nine other horses have died in recent months, the association said. It said both horses were in good health. IHP President Sonny Richichi said analyses performed by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute in Livorno excluded the possibility of poisoning as the cause of the nine other horses' death and "thus far there is no explanation" for the deaths. "We are renewing our appeal to all institutions to help us in finding the cause. We can't accept that these recent two deaths remain unanswered," Richichi said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati