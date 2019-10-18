Carriage horse falls on busy Rome street

Rome, October 18 - A horse pulling a tourist carriage on Rome's centrally located via Condotti slipped on a manhole and fell to the ground for a few minutes on Thursday, after which the carriage driver led the horse away to the Spanish Steps. The incident was documented by a passerby who posted it to Facebook. Italy's National Entity for Animal Protection (ENPA) said the same manhole has caused other horses to fall, and criticised Rome's mayor for not removing the horse-drawn carriages from the city's busy streets and into parks instead, as she had promised.