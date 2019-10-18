9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

La Spezia, October 18 - A nine-month pregnant woman was told to get off a bus in this northwestern port city after she got on without a ticket and tried to pay on board the vehicle. The woman was returning home from a prenatal examination. La Spezia Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini said he was very sorry for the incident and wanted to meet the woman and apologise personally. He said he had requested a rule change so drivers can issue tickets. Local transport company ATC also apologised, while the CGIL trade union said it hoped the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.