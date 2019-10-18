RAI author Casimiro Lieto arrested for corruption

Rome, October 18 - RAI TV manager Casimiro Lieto was among those arrested Friday in a probe into rigged sentences at the Salerno tax court. Lieto, author of the RAI2 programme La Domenica Ventura (The Coming Sunday) and a former author of cooking show La Prova Del Cuoco and talk show La Vita In Diretta (Life Live) is accused of conspiracy for corruption. RAI has started the process of terminating his contract. Court judge Antonio Mauriello had regular contacts with "top" members of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, sources said.