Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn
Caserta
18 Ottobre 2019
Caserta, October 18 - Police placed a 48-year-old man from Macerata Campania, near Caserta, on house arrest Friday after he sent intimate images of his ex-girlfriend to a colleague as revenge for her refusal to get back together. The crime of revenge porn was recently introduced into the Italian criminal code as part of a law against domestic violence dubbed "Code Red".
