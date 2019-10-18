Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 19:24

Caserta
Caserta

Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

Sent colleague intimate images of ex-girlfriend

Police arrest Caserta man for revenge porn

Caserta, October 18 - Police placed a 48-year-old man from Macerata Campania, near Caserta, on house arrest Friday after he sent intimate images of his ex-girlfriend to a colleague as revenge for her refusal to get back together. The crime of revenge porn was recently introduced into the Italian criminal code as part of a law against domestic violence dubbed "Code Red".

