Italy debt too high, credible plan needed - IMF

Child critical after falling down stairwell at school
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Washington
18 Ottobre 2019
Washington, October 18 - Italy's debt is too high and a credible medium term plan is needed to bring it down, IMF Europe department head Poul Thomsen said Friday, saying that Italy has suffered low growth for decades. He also said the Italian economy continued to suffer from "underlying problems of low productivity". Among the measures he recommended were progress in labour market reforms and modernising the civil service.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su