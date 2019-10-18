Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 17:43

Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Brussels
Quota 100 is pillar of budget - Conte

Washington
Italy debt too high, credible plan needed - IMF

Washington
Italy debt too high, credible plan needed - IMF

Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Rome
Tennis: Sinner gets to Antwerp semi

Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black priest

La Spezia
9-mt pregnant woman forced off bus

Rome
Bank of Italy see flat growth in Q3, sounds alarm on duties

Rome
Tariff axe on spirits, turnover down 25% - Federvini

Brussels
2,000-euro cash limit doesn't criminalise anyone-Conte

Domenica
Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

BariFumo nero
Bari, incendio sul lungomare di San Giorgio: vigili del fuoco sul posto

BrindisiI controlli
Operazione antidroga dei cc: due arresti per spaccio a Brindisi e Latiano

TarantoL'appello
Melucci alla Regione Puglia: «per l'ex Ilva chiusura area a caldo e accordo su programma»

Puglia con le stelletteESERCITO
Lecce, il 31° Reggimento carriha un nuovo comandante

FoggiaL'accordo
Foggia, intesa tra Regione e Comune per 150 case popolari

GdM.TVL'incidente
Crolla parte di una palazzina ad Andria: il video del ferimento del vvf

PotenzaIl caso
Truffe online ai danni di anziani ne Potentino: 3 denunce

MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Potenza, corruzione e mazzette: 3 arresti, anche un noto avvocato.
Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Appalti sanità, arrestati a Foggia i politici Angelo e Napoleone Cera: concussione

Sanità, appalti e assunzioni a Foggia: arrestati Cera senior e jr
Brussels

Quota 100 is pillar of budget - Conte

All parties agreed in talks says PM

Brussels, October 18 - The quota 100 early retirement scheme is a "pillar" of the 2020 budget bill, Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference in Brussels Friday. "We had talks, all political forces agreed. Then I can understand that a measure may be less pleasing, another more so, I respect all opinions." Italia Viva (IV) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said earlier he wanted quota 100, which allows some people to retire earlier, scrapped from the 2020 budget bill. The centrist IV, formed when Renzi split with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) he once led, is one of four parties in Conte's government. The others are the PD, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party.

