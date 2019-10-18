Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Milan, October 18 - A six-year-old child is critical condition in hospital after falling down a stairwell at a school in Milan. The child is thought to have fallen while climbing over the railing of the stairs at the height of the second floor at the Pirelli school in via Goffredo da Bussero. The child had left the classroom and was alone when he fell, sources said. School regulations lay down that children must be accompanied by teachers or janitors when they leave the classroom. Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation and are looking into respect for safety regulations at the school, sources said.