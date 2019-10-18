Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black priest

Gallarate, October 18 - A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday for a "racist" attack on a black priest at Gallarate north of Milan. "Dirty n**ger, go back to your country," the man allegedly shouted at the cleric before kicking and punching him. Sacrestan Deodatus Nduwimana, an Italian from Burundi, was attacked by the same man in August.