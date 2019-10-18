Tariff axe on spirits, turnover down 25% - Federvini

Rome, October 18 - US tariffs will cause an average fall in turnover for small and medium spirits producers of 20-25%, wine and spirits group Federvini said Friday. Around 100 of these firms are worst exposed to the tariffs, it told ANSA. Exports to the US are worth around 163 million dollars, according to US customs, with a downward variation of 35%. Italy is the third biggest exporter of spirits to the States after France and Ireland.