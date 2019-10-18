2,000-euro cash limit doesn't criminalise anyone-Conte
Brussels
18 Ottobre 2019
Brussels, October 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday defended his government's plan to reduce the legal limit for cash payments. "Bringing the limit for cash payments down from 3,000 to 2,000 euros does not seem to me to be giving off a message that some people are being criminalised," he told a press conference at the end of the EU summit in Brussels. "We are not putting anyone at a disadvantage".
