Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 15:48

Brussels
2,000-euro cash limit doesn't criminalise anyone-Conte

Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black priest

Naples
Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Naples
Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Turin
Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

Rome
Renzi relaunches drive against quota 100 pension law

Rome
League-led rally to be 'beautiful, peaceful, determined'

Rome
False propaganda on Syria from Italian pols - Turkey envoy

Cuneo
Worker dies after being hit by machinery near Cuneo

Rome
7 mn Italians have tattoos

Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Domenica
Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

HomeL'incidente
Arcelor Mittal, tragedia sfiorata a Taranto: crolla una lamiera, nessun ferito

FoggiaL'accordo
Foggia, intesa tra Regione e Comune per 150 case popolari

GdM.TVL'incidente
Crolla parte di una palazzina ad Andria: il video del ferimento del vvf

BariLotta al degrado
Bari San Girolamo, ecco un nuovo murale per colorare il mercato

PotenzaIl caso
Truffe online ai danni di anziani ne Potentino: 3 denunce

MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

Leccela mossa del sindaco
Otranto, sotto esame l’idea dei pontili aperti

BrindisiLa beffa
Fasano, tornano i ladri di galline: pollaio «svuotato» in due notti

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Potenza, corruzione e mazzette: 3 arresti, anche un noto avvocato.
«Generale voleva spiare Bardi»

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Appalti sanità, arrestati a Foggia i politici Angelo e Napoleone Cera: concussione

Sanità, appalti e assunzioni a Foggia: arrestati Cera senior e jr
Emiliano forse sarà interrogato

Rome

League-led rally to be 'beautiful, peaceful, determined'

Fascists, racists and people from Venus will attend says Salvini

Rome, October 18 - A League-led rally against the government in Rome's traditional leftwing rallying point Piazza San Giovanni Saturday will be "beautiful and peaceful but determined", the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic party said Friday. "It will be a beautiful, peaceful, but determined rally, with an idea of the future," said Salvini, who recently moved into the opposition against Premier Giuseppe Conte's second executive after failing in a bid to trigger a snap election. "Tomorrow will be a memorable day", he said. "One month of the new government has been just taxes, handcuffs (for tax dodgers) and bullshit", he said. "Tomorrow there will be people asking for honesty and less taxes", he said. Replying to criticism that guests would include neofascist group CasaPound, Salvini quipped "the rally will feature Fascists, racists and people from Venus". He also said "there used to be the left in Piazza San Giovanni, and now there's us, there'll be a human flood, so many women and men". "We are with the workers, in the Democratic Party and Italia Viva there are just bankers," he said. Salvini expects hundreds of thousands of people to attend the rally. The main attendees and speakers will be from the League and its right-wing allies, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and the far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. Salvini has appropriated Rome's traditional leftist stamping ground, Piazza San Giovanni, for the event. The League leader called the rally after failing in his bid for a snap election after pulling the plug on his 14-month government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). To his surprise and dismay, the M5S teamed up with its traditional enemies in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to form Premier Giuseppe Conte's second straight executive. The M5S-PD government has run into early trouble over the 2020 budget but the measure is expected to be passed despite continued bickering.

