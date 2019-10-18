League-led rally to be 'beautiful, peaceful, determined'

Rome, October 18 - A League-led rally against the government in Rome's traditional leftwing rallying point Piazza San Giovanni Saturday will be "beautiful and peaceful but determined", the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic party said Friday. "It will be a beautiful, peaceful, but determined rally, with an idea of the future," said Salvini, who recently moved into the opposition against Premier Giuseppe Conte's second executive after failing in a bid to trigger a snap election. "Tomorrow will be a memorable day", he said. "One month of the new government has been just taxes, handcuffs (for tax dodgers) and bullshit", he said. "Tomorrow there will be people asking for honesty and less taxes", he said. Replying to criticism that guests would include neofascist group CasaPound, Salvini quipped "the rally will feature Fascists, racists and people from Venus". He also said "there used to be the left in Piazza San Giovanni, and now there's us, there'll be a human flood, so many women and men". "We are with the workers, in the Democratic Party and Italia Viva there are just bankers," he said. Salvini expects hundreds of thousands of people to attend the rally. The main attendees and speakers will be from the League and its right-wing allies, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and the far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. Salvini has appropriated Rome's traditional leftist stamping ground, Piazza San Giovanni, for the event. The League leader called the rally after failing in his bid for a snap election after pulling the plug on his 14-month government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). To his surprise and dismay, the M5S teamed up with its traditional enemies in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to form Premier Giuseppe Conte's second straight executive. The M5S-PD government has run into early trouble over the 2020 budget but the measure is expected to be passed despite continued bickering.