Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 15:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
2,000-euro cash limit doesn't criminalise anyone-Conte

2,000-euro cash limit doesn't criminalise anyone-Conte

 
Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black priest

Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black priest

 
Naples
Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

 
Naples
Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

 
Turin
Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

 
Rome
Renzi relaunches drive against quota 100 pension law

Renzi relaunches drive against quota 100 pension law

 
Rome
League-led rally to be 'beautiful, peaceful, determined'

League-led rally to be 'beautiful, peaceful, determined'

 
Rome
False propaganda on Syria from Italian pols - Turkey envoy

False propaganda on Syria from Italian pols - Turkey envoy

 
Cuneo
Worker dies after being hit by machinery near Cuneo

Worker dies after being hit by machinery near Cuneo

 
Rome
7 mn Italians have tattoos

7 mn Italians have tattoos

 
Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

 

Il Biancorosso

Domenica
Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeL'incidente
Arcelor Mittal, tragedia sfiorata a Taranto: crolla una lamiera, nessun ferito

Arcelor Mittal, tragedia sfiorata a Taranto: crolla una lamiera, nessun ferito

 
FoggiaL'accordo
Foggia, intesa tra Regione e Comune per 150 case popolari

Foggia, intesa tra Regione e Comune per 150 case popolari

 
GdM.TVL'incidente
Crolla parte di una palazzina ad Andria: il video del ferimento del vvf

Crolla parte di una palazzina ad Andria: il video del ferimento del vvf

 
BariLotta al degrado
Bari San Girolamo, ecco un nuovo murale per colorare il mercato

Bari San Girolamo, ecco un nuovo murale per colorare il mercato

 
PotenzaIl caso
Truffe online ai danni di anziani ne Potentino: 3 denunce

Truffe online ai danni di anziani nel Potentino: 3 denunce

 
MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

 
Leccela mossa del sindaco
Otranto, sotto esame l’idea dei pontili aperti

Otranto, sotto esame l’idea dei pontili aperti

 
BrindisiLa beffa
Fasano, tornano i ladri di galline: pollaio «svuotato» in due notti

Fasano, tornano i ladri di galline: pollaio «svuotato» in due notti

 

i più letti

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Potenza, corruzione e mazzette: 3 arresti, anche un noto avvocato.
«Generale voleva spiare Bardi»

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Appalti sanità, arrestati a Foggia i politici Angelo e Napoleone Cera: concussione

Sanità, appalti e assunzioni a Foggia: arrestati Cera senior e jr
Emiliano forse sarà interrogato

Turin

Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

Inter win important but looking ahead says Juve boss

Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

Turin, October 18 - Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said Friday on the eve of Juve-Bologna that he was not looking at the standings even though the Turin giants claimed top spot in Serie A by beating Inter Milan in the 'derby of Italy' last time out. "Skepticism is something I've been living with for very many years," he told a press call. He was answering a question as to whether a hitherto lukewarm attitude to him by Juve fans had changed with the 2-1 win over Inter at the San Siro. Juve are seeking their ninth straight scudetto. "We must continue to play at good levels," Sarri said. "The San Siro match was important, it was worth three points, and we won them. "We're not looking at the standings but at Bologna. "It's a tough game also because we 're coming off the break (for international matches)". Juve are now one point ahead of Inter at the top of Serie A.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati