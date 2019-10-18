Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

Turin, October 18 - Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri said Friday on the eve of Juve-Bologna that he was not looking at the standings even though the Turin giants claimed top spot in Serie A by beating Inter Milan in the 'derby of Italy' last time out. "Skepticism is something I've been living with for very many years," he told a press call. He was answering a question as to whether a hitherto lukewarm attitude to him by Juve fans had changed with the 2-1 win over Inter at the San Siro. Juve are seeking their ninth straight scudetto. "We must continue to play at good levels," Sarri said. "The San Siro match was important, it was worth three points, and we won them. "We're not looking at the standings but at Bologna. "It's a tough game also because we 're coming off the break (for international matches)". Juve are now one point ahead of Inter at the top of Serie A.