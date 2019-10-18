Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Naples, October 18 - Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said Friday star striker Lorenzo Insigne was "serene" despite criticism from Chairman Diego De Laurentiis for skipping training.. "Insigne is well and is serene", he said ahead of a home game against Verona Saturday. ""I made him realise with the strong gesture of the stands at Genk (in the Europa League) that he cannot behave badly and not train but now he is training very well and he will do well in thus cycle of matches". "The chairman's words came from the heart, perhaps they were a bit strong especially on some players but they cleared up many aspects after days of fibs and leaks," said the former Juve, Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG boss. Last year's runners-up Napoli are fourth in Serie A, six points behind leaders Juventus. De Laurentiis said earlier this week that Insigne "is awkward and should decide what he wants to do when he grows up". He denied tensions with Ancelotti.