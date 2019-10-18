Renzi relaunches drive against quota 100 pension law

Rome, October 18 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the recently founded Italia Viva (IV) party, on Friday relaunched his drive to have the 'quota 100' pension reform scrapped even though Premier Giuseppe Conte has said it is staying. "We'll explain why that measure, which invests 20 billion euros in three years focusing solely on pensioners, is unjust," Renzi said in his enews newsletter as he presented the programme for his annual Leopolda conference in Florence. "That money should go to young people, to couples, to families, to salaries and services. "We'll vote for an amendment to scrap Quota 100 and give to families and for salaries. "We'll see what the others do". The reform makes it possible for some groups of people to start claiming a State pension early. It was passed by Conte's first government, which was based on an alliance between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League and collapsed when League leader Matteo Salvini withdrew his support for it in August. The M5S is now in government for the 'Conte Two' executive with IV and Renzi's former group, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Earlier this week Conte ruled out scrapping the reform and M5S leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the M5S leader, is against this too.