Worker dies after being hit by machinery near Cuneo

Cuneo, October 18 - A factory worker died Friday after being hit by a piece of machinery in a plant near Cuneo. It was the third fatal workplace accident in the province in 10 days. The 33-year-old man from Boves near Cuneo died in hospital after being hit by the machine at the Merlo metalworking plant at Cervasca near Cuneo. The plant is a the headquarters of a leading firm in the sector of telescopic lifts and earthmoving equipment. It employs over 4,000 people. Some 19 workplace deaths have been reported in the province of Cuneo this year, and three in the last 10 days. The government has pledged to take action to reduce workplace deaths. Trade unions have issued an alarm about the issue.