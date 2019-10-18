Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 15:46

Brussels
2,000-euro cash limit doesn't criminalise anyone-Conte

Gallarate
Man arrested for 'racist' attack on black priest

Naples
Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Naples
Soccer: Insigne 'serene' says Ancelotti

Turin
Soccer: I don't look at standings - Sarri

Rome
Renzi relaunches drive against quota 100 pension law

Rome
League-led rally to be 'beautiful, peaceful, determined'

Rome
False propaganda on Syria from Italian pols - Turkey envoy

Cuneo
Worker dies after being hit by machinery near Cuneo

Rome
7 mn Italians have tattoos

Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Domenica
Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

HomeL'incidente
Arcelor Mittal, tragedia sfiorata a Taranto: crolla una lamiera, nessun ferito

FoggiaL'accordo
Foggia, intesa tra Regione e Comune per 150 case popolari

GdM.TVL'incidente
Crolla parte di una palazzina ad Andria: il video del ferimento del vvf

BariLotta al degrado
Bari San Girolamo, ecco un nuovo murale per colorare il mercato

PotenzaIl caso
Truffe online ai danni di anziani ne Potentino: 3 denunce

MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

Leccela mossa del sindaco
Otranto, sotto esame l’idea dei pontili aperti

BrindisiLa beffa
Fasano, tornano i ladri di galline: pollaio «svuotato» in due notti

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Appalti sanità, arrestati a Foggia i politici Angelo e Napoleone Cera: concussione

Rome

False propaganda on Syria from Italian pols - Turkey envoy

'We have no chemical or biological weapons in our arsenal'

Rome, October 18 - Turkey's ambassador to Italy on Friday accused Italian politicians of spreading "false propaganda" about its offensive in northern Syria. Murat Salim Esenli told a press conference that the "heads and functionaries of a leading political party resorted to propaganda", without naming the party. "I won't tell you the name, but a member of this party used false photos to unjustly criticise Turkey, allegedly about a chemical attack made by Turkey in the region. "This has nothing to do with truth". "Since 1925 Turkey has been against chemical and biological weapons. "In our arsenal we do not have weapons of mass destruction or nuclear ones. "A leader of a political party who spreads on social media images published by the terrorists to accuse Turkey is extremely ill considered". Esenli also said Ankara had informed Rome about its offensive beforehand. He said Italy was a "strategic partner". "We look at Italy differently compared to other European countries because of history and common challenges," he said, as well as "mutual respect". "We want Italy to understand our intentions," he said.

