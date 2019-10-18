False propaganda on Syria from Italian pols - Turkey envoy

Rome, October 18 - Turkey's ambassador to Italy on Friday accused Italian politicians of spreading "false propaganda" about its offensive in northern Syria. Murat Salim Esenli told a press conference that the "heads and functionaries of a leading political party resorted to propaganda", without naming the party. "I won't tell you the name, but a member of this party used false photos to unjustly criticise Turkey, allegedly about a chemical attack made by Turkey in the region. "This has nothing to do with truth". "Since 1925 Turkey has been against chemical and biological weapons. "In our arsenal we do not have weapons of mass destruction or nuclear ones. "A leader of a political party who spreads on social media images published by the terrorists to accuse Turkey is extremely ill considered". Esenli also said Ankara had informed Rome about its offensive beforehand. He said Italy was a "strategic partner". "We look at Italy differently compared to other European countries because of history and common challenges," he said, as well as "mutual respect". "We want Italy to understand our intentions," he said.