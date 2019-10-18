7 mn Italians have tattoos

Rome, October 18 - Some seven million people have tattoos in Italy, according to a survey by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Friday. This is equivalent to 12.8% of the Italian population, the survey said. If ex-tattooed are included too, that percentage rises to 13.2% of Italians. Tattoos are more prevalent among women (13.8%) than men (11.7%), the survey said. Women prefer to have them on their backs, feet and ankles while men favour arms, backs and legs. The average age for the first tattoo is 25. The most represented age bracket is 35-44 with 23.9%. But there are many 12-17 year olds with tattoos too, 7.7%. Just over half of those with tattoos, 58.2%, know about the health risks attached to them.