Milan
Child critical after falling down stairwell at school

Vibo Valentia
Convict arrested for gunning down man in front of kid

Paterno
Man arrested for killing brother who wanted drug money

Rome
Conte opens up to idea of 're-examining' budget

Rome
New Mt Etna eruption leads to partial air space closure

Rome
Napoli 'ultra' arrested over Inter fan's death

Rome
Parmigiano hit as Trump's tariffs kick in

Washington
Trump told Mattarella no auto tariffs - Kudrow

Naples
Universiade: Virgiliano OK, complete Collana - commission

Genoa
Naples-Turin flight makes emergency landing at Genoa

Washington
Parliaments vital organs of democracy - Mattarella

Domenica
Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

FoggiaL'accordo
Foggia, intesa tra Regione e Comune per 150 case popolari

GdM.TVL'incidente
Crolla parte di una palazzina ad Andria: il video del ferimento del vvf

BariLotta al degrado
Bari San Girolamo, ecco un nuovo murale per colorare il mercato

PotenzaIl caso
Truffe online ai danni di anziani ne Potentino: 3 denunce

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, spaccia ovuli di hashish mentre è ai domiciliari: in manette 24enne

MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

Leccela mossa del sindaco
Otranto, sotto esame l’idea dei pontili aperti

BrindisiLa beffa
Fasano, tornano i ladri di galline: pollaio «svuotato» in due notti

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Appalti sanità, arrestati a Foggia i politici Angelo e Napoleone Cera: concussione

Bari, con moglie e figlio nasconde 3 chili eroina in valigia: arrestato napoletano all'Aeroporto

Vibo Valentia

Convict arrested for gunning down man in front of kid

Six-year-old was lucky not to be hit

Vibo Valentia, October 18 - A 32-year-old convict has been notified of a new arrest for allegedly gunning down a man in southern Italy while he was holding hands with his six-year-old son, Carabinieri police from the province of Vibo Valentia said on Friday. Francesco Pannace, who is serving a sentence for another homicide, is accused of shooting dead Carmelo Polito in March 2011 in the town of San Gregorio d'Ippona. The boy was lucky to now have been shot in the attack.

