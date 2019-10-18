Convict arrested for gunning down man in front of kid

Vibo Valentia, October 18 - A 32-year-old convict has been notified of a new arrest for allegedly gunning down a man in southern Italy while he was holding hands with his six-year-old son, Carabinieri police from the province of Vibo Valentia said on Friday. Francesco Pannace, who is serving a sentence for another homicide, is accused of shooting dead Carmelo Polito in March 2011 in the town of San Gregorio d'Ippona. The boy was lucky to now have been shot in the attack.