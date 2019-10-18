Child critical after falling down stairwell at school
Milan
18 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 18 - A five-year-old child is critical condition in hospital after falling down a stairwell at a school in Milan. The child is thought to have fallen while climbing over the railing of the stairs at the height of the second floor at the Pirelli school in via Goffredo da Bussero. Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation and are looking into respect for safety regulations at the school, sources said.
