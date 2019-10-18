Man arrested for killing brother who wanted drug money

Paterno, October 18 - A man has been arrested for shooting his brother four times, killing him, after the last of a long string of requests for money by the victim, who was apparently a drug addict. The accused, Andrea Befumo, 34, has been arrested for the murder of his brother Paolo, 40. The crime was committed on Thursday night in Paterno, near Catania, with a gun for which Befumo had a permit. Paolo was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where he died.