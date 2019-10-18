Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2019 | 11:50

New Mt Etna eruption leads to partial air space closure

Rome
Napoli 'ultra' arrested over Inter fan's death

Rome
Parmigiano hit as Trump's tariffs kick in

Washington
Trump told Mattarella no auto tariffs - Kudrow

Naples
Universiade: Virgiliano OK, complete Collana - commission

Genoa
Naples-Turin flight makes emergency landing at Genoa

Washington
Parliaments vital organs of democracy - Mattarella

Florence
Parents of raped girl, 7, cleared of attacking rapist

Perugia
'Dracula budget' says Salvini

Rome
Italians guaranteed in UK post-Brexit - Amendola

Rome
'Arancini' get into Oxford English Dictionary

Bari, D'Ursi indisponibile per trasferta ad Avellino

BariIl caso
Auto e moto rubate a Bari e smembrate a Cerignola: maxisequestro, denunciato 26enne

MateraLa struttura
Pisticci, «Pista Mattei? Si apra ai voli turistici e di affari»

TarantoEmissioni nocive
Taranto, scudo penale a Mittal: «Sarà affrontato a parte»

Leccela mossa del sindaco
Otranto, sotto esame l’idea dei pontili aperti

PotenzaAuto e motori
Fca punta su Melfi per l’auto «pulita»: in arrivo Jeep Renegade ibrida

Foggiadefinito il piano
Foggia, trasporto locale: la Regione pagherà i chilometri in più dei bus

BrindisiLa beffa
Fasano, tornano i ladri di galline: pollaio «svuotato» in due notti

BatIl caso
Barletta, campo di gioco non omologato: chiuso lo stadio «Simeone»

Rome

Napoli 'ultra' arrested over Inter fan's death

Suspect allegedly has links with Camorra mafia

Rome, October 18 - A hard-core Napoli 'ultra' who was allegedly driving a car that on December 26, 2018 hit and killed Inter fan Daniele Belardinelli during clashes prior to a football match in Milan has been arrested. The clashes had occurred prior to a match between the Inter and Napoli teams at the San Siro stadium. The accused, Fabio Manduca, 39, will stand trial for homicide and allegedly is linked to the Camorra mafia and is a member of the Napoli ultra group called the 'Mastiffs'. Investigators say that Manduca, who was driving a Renault Kadjar in a convoy of Neapolitan ultras, had sped up in front of a group of Inter supporters in the street during the clashes.

