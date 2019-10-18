Napoli 'ultra' arrested over Inter fan's death

Rome, October 18 - A hard-core Napoli 'ultra' who was allegedly driving a car that on December 26, 2018 hit and killed Inter fan Daniele Belardinelli during clashes prior to a football match in Milan has been arrested. The clashes had occurred prior to a match between the Inter and Napoli teams at the San Siro stadium. The accused, Fabio Manduca, 39, will stand trial for homicide and allegedly is linked to the Camorra mafia and is a member of the Napoli ultra group called the 'Mastiffs'. Investigators say that Manduca, who was driving a Renault Kadjar in a convoy of Neapolitan ultras, had sped up in front of a group of Inter supporters in the street during the clashes.