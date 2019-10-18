Parmigiano hit as Trump's tariffs kick in

Rome, October 17 - Great Italian cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino, Grana Padano and Gorgonzola were among the products hit as the 25% tariffs United States President Donald Trump has set on many EU goods kicked in on Friday. Italian spirits are also among the products getting pounded in the tariffs worth a total of 7.5 billion dollars. Farmers' association Coldiretti said the measures are set to cause a 20% drop in the sales of the agro-food products affected in the US.