Trump told Mattarella no auto tariffs - Kudrow

Washington, October 17 - US President Donald Trump told President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday that the US doesn't want to put tariffs on European cars because "it would destroy the German economy in particular but would also damage the Italian one," Trump's economic advisor Lawrence Kudlow told a seminar on US-Italian ties at the Italian embassy on Thursday. "I'm glad he said it," said Kudrow. "I noticed because it it's the first time I've heard him say so clearly". Kudrow added that Italy can grow by up to 5% by cutting taxes and deregulation. He also said that it would take six months to negotiate on tariffs with the EU. The tariffs come into force Friday but that "can't be the last word", he said.