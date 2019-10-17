Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2019 | 20:05

Washington
Trump told Mattarella no auto tariffs - Kudrow

Naples
Universiade: Virgiliano OK, complete Collana - commission

Genoa
Naples-Turin flight makes emergency landing at Genoa

Washington
Parliaments vital organs of democracy - Mattarella

Florence
Parents of raped girl, 7, cleared of attacking rapist

Perugia
'Dracula budget' says Salvini

Rome
Italians guaranteed in UK post-Brexit - Amendola

Rome
'Arancini' get into Oxford English Dictionary

Milan
Coach swerves off road, 7 slightly hurt inc kids

Mantua
5 men arrested for gang rape near Mantua

Rovigo
Woman dies after being strangled by husband (2)

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

BatL'inchiesta
Trani, rifiuti da cava cammuffati come inerti: indagini su laboratorio analisi a Corato

LecceL'intesa
Casarano, salvi i 423 posti di lavoro call center Enel per mercato libero

PotenzaL'incontro
Tempa Rossa, Regione Basilicata verso l'accordo con Total

MateraL'iniziativa
Matera 2019, la capitale è anche il «Paese della cuccagna»

FoggiaLa decisione
Strage in famiglia a Orta Nova: funerale unico per tutti

BariLa causa civile
Bari, bimba morì all'Ospedaletto: in sala operatoria mancava il termometro

TarantoLunedì
Taranto, ministro Fioramonti a inaugurazione anno scolastico

BrindisiLe indagini
Brindisi, una fucilata tra i bambini prima del delitto Carvone: altri due arresti

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Bitritto, spari tra la folla: ferite due persone, grave un pregiudicato

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Naples

Universiade: Virgiliano OK, complete Collana - commission

Universiade: Virgiliano OK, complete Collana - commission

Naples, October 17 - A Universiade monitoring commission on facilities to be restructured chaired by Vincenzo Moretto said OK to the Virgiliano and that works are in progress at the Collana. Work at the Virgiliano was found to have been completed. Gyms will be ready at the Vomero stadium by December, the panel found. The Universiade, or World University Games, were a great success in and around Naples this past summer and a feather in the cap for the organising committee.

LE RUBRICHE

