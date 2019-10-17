Universiade: Virgiliano OK, complete Collana - commission

Naples, October 17 - A Universiade monitoring commission on facilities to be restructured chaired by Vincenzo Moretto said OK to the Virgiliano and that works are in progress at the Collana. Work at the Virgiliano was found to have been completed. Gyms will be ready at the Vomero stadium by December, the panel found. The Universiade, or World University Games, were a great success in and around Naples this past summer and a feather in the cap for the organising committee.