Parliaments vital organs of democracy - Mattarella

Washington, October 17 - Parliaments are vital organs of democracy, President Sergio Mattarella said after meeting US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Washington on Thursday. "I'm happy to have met a bipartisan delegation from Congress which shows the very strong bonds developed by parliaments, which are vital organs for democracy", he said. "Nancy Pelosi represents a symbol of democratic values and a symbol of female affirmation", Mattarella added. Pelosi told Mattarella that Italy was the USA's most trusted ally.