'Dracula budget' says Salvini

Perugia, October 17 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday called the government's 2020 budget bill a "Dracula Budget" because of a series of tax hikes. "The traitors of the people have taken off their masks. Here is the 'Dracula Budget'," the anti-migrant Euroskeptic leader said on the stump for regional elections in Umbria. "Among (Premier Giuseppe) Conte's selective increases the hike in taxes for driving schools: after lifting resources from the disabled this new sting will weigh on the budgets of young people and families and is joined by new taxes on products wrapped in plastic (water, biscuits, vegetables and ice cream), on VAT users and on diesel". He said the League and its allies would be in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni on Saturday to "say No to this disgrace".