Italians guaranteed in UK post-Brexit - Amendola
Rome
17 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 17 - Italian citizens resident in the UK will have "guarantees assured" after Brexit, while there will be safeguards for Italian exports and businesses, European Affairs Minister Enzo Amendola said Thursday. After a Brexit deal was reached between Britain and the EU, Amendola said "Italy ha always supported and encouraged an accord for mediation with the United Kingdom on the principles and interests of the EU".
