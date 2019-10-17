Coach swerves off road, 7 slightly hurt inc kids

Italians guaranteed in UK post-Brexit - Amendola
Milan
17 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 17 - Seven people including some children were slightly hurt after a coach swerved off the road near Milan On Thursday. The coach carrying around 40 people including 12 children aged 10-12 came off the road at Besate. The injured people were taken to hospital with slight bruises. The coach was travelling from Abbiategrasso to Motta Visconti.
