Rome
Italians guaranteed in UK post-Brexit - Amendola

Rome
'Arancini' get into Oxford English Dictionary

Milan
Coach swerves off road, 7 slightly hurt inc kids

Mantua
5 men arrested for gang rape near Mantua

Rovigo
Woman dies after being strangled by husband (2)

Catania
Children swiped cards for clock-in cheats

Rome
Govt set to give Alitalia 350 mn loan

Rome
Budget won't hike taxes - Conte

Rome
Rome
Steady jobs contracts up 162% in 8 mts

Rome
Sugar tax proceeds to schools says Fioramonti

Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

BariLa causa civile
Bari, bimba morì all'Ospedaletto: in sala operatoria mancava il termometro

FoggiaStalking
Foggia, dai domiciliari continua a perseguitare la ex: in carcere 29enne

TarantoLunedì
Taranto, ministro Fioramonti a inaugurazione anno scolastico

PotenzaL'inchiesta
Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

BrindisiLe indagini
Brindisi, una fucilata tra i bambini prima del delitto Carvone: altri due arresti

LecceIncidente mortale
Lecce, contromano sulla statale: confermati arresti per carabiniere

BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Bari, attraversa la tangenziale a piedi: travolto e ucciso da autocarro

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Bitritto, spari tra la folla: ferite due persone, grave un pregiudicato

Milan, October 17 - Seven people including some children were slightly hurt after a coach swerved off the road near Milan On Thursday. The coach carrying around 40 people including 12 children aged 10-12 came off the road at Besate. The injured people were taken to hospital with slight bruises. The coach was travelling from Abbiategrasso to Motta Visconti.

