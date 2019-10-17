Woman dies after being strangled by husband (2)

Italians guaranteed in UK post-Brexit - Amendola
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rovigo
17 Ottobre 2019
Rovigo, October 17 - A 23-year-old Italian woman died in hospital of her injuries Wednesday after being strangled by her husband on October 8 near Rovigo. Giulia Lazzari, a waitress, had been in a drug-induced coma in a Rovigo hospital since the attack by Roberto Lo Coco, 28, the husband she was separating from.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su