Children swiped cards for clock-in cheats

17 Ottobre 2019
Catania, October 17 - Clock-in cheats near Catania got their children to wipe their presence cards, police said Thursday. Some 48 council staff at Piedimonte Etneo have been charged with aggravated fraud in the case. Police said they were guilty of "chronic absenteeism" and went about their business when they should have been working.
