Govt set to give Alitalia 350 mn loan

Rome
17 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 17 - The government is set to give Alitalia a six-month 350-million-euro bridge loan, according to a draft of the fiscal decree linked to the 2020 budget. The troubled former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for over two years. Italian rail company FS is currently trying to put together a consortium to take over the airline.
