Steady jobs contracts up 162% in 8 mts

Rome, October 17 - Steady jobs contracts rose 162% in the last eight months, INPS said Thursday. The net variation was 347,651 contracts, the pensions agency said. But the variation was negative in August, the agency said. In the first eight months of the year, it said, there were 4,904,554 hirings in the private sector, and 4,062,195 terminations. The balance was +842,359, it said. Italy is slowly emerging from a triple-dip recession. The government hopes to give the economy a shot in the arm with its 2020 budget bill. The bill has just been approved, but is now being tweaked.