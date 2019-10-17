Help firms to implement plastic tax says Costa

Rome, October 17 - The government must help firms implement a new tax on plastic packaging, Environment Minister Sergio Costa said Thursday. He said talks should be set up at the industry ministry to help businesses comply with the tax, introduced in next year's budget. "The talks are right because a 'fair transition' mean just that," he said. "No one must be left behind," he said. "We must help firms to change," Costa said. "We must all move together towards production that safeguards the environment". Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said earlier the tax would only regard plastic packaging. It is one of a slew of measures in the budget aimed at promoting the green economy.