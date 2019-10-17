League asks damages from ex-lawyer

Milan, October 17 - The far-right League party has asked for damages of 2.1 million euros from its former lawyer Matteo Brigandi, sources said Thursday. The request was made during a trial where Brigandi, a former League MP, faces charges of unfaithful patronage and self money laundering. Prosecutors have asked for a two year, three month sentence for Brigandi. A sentence is expected on October 31. Brigandi was also the personal lawyer of former leader Umberto Bossi, who founded the party and led it when it was called the Northern league and demanded first secession and then autonomy for northern Italy. Bossi, former treasurer Francesco Belsito and three ex auditors who were found guilty of fraud against the State estimated at 49 million euros, between 2008 and 2010, for illicit electoral spending reimbursements. Lawyers representing the League have agreed on an arrangement with prosecutors for the seizure of party funds related to the convictions for fraud. Under the arrangement, 100,000 euros will be confiscated every two months for a total of 600,000 euros a year. Under Matteo Salvini, who took over the leadership nearly six years ago, the League dropped 'Northern' from its name and broadened its nationalist appeal to the rest of Italy. It is now Italy's most popular party, polling at around 33%.