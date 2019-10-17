Take on poverty of our brothers tweets pope

League asks damages from ex-lawyer
Vatican City
17 Ottobre 2019
Vatican City, October 17 - Pope Francis tweeted on World Anti-Poverty Day Thursday that "we ask today for the grace of compassion, the capacity of taking on the poverty of our brothers an sisters. #EndPoverty". The pope also recalled the message in the Gospel of Matthew: "I was hungry and you fed me, I was thirsty and you gave me drink". Francis has often railed against the injustice of world poverty.
