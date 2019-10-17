Council workers got kids to clock in for them

Catania, October 17 - Prosecutors in Sicily said Thursday that they have completed a probe into 48 council employees in the town of Piedimonte Etneo, near Catania, for alleged clocking-in fraud. Carabinieri police used hidden cameras to record the alleged fraud between May and July 2015. Employees were allegedly filmed clocking in for absent colleagues and in some cases, young people went to town hall to clock in on behalf of the relatives.