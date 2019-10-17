Big tax evaders will face jail - Di Maio

Rome, October 17 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the government is going to make sure big tax evaders face jail, while stressed that small businesses are not the target. "You cannot have a budget law that combats tax evasion without prison and stiffer sentences for big evaders," Di Maio said on Facebook. "It's essential for us. "It is necessary to combat big tax evasion, not shopkeepers".