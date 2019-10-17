Six prison guards arrested for violence on inmates

Big tax evaders will face jail - Di Maio
Turin
17 Ottobre 2019
Turin, October 17 - Six prison guards have been put under house arrest in relation to alleged violence on inmates at a Turin jail, prosecutors said on Thursday. The arrests followed a complaint from the northern city's prisoners' ombudsman. The six guards are accused of slapping, punching and kicking people incarcerated for crimes of sexual violence.
