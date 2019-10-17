Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2019 | 12:55

Rome
Big tax evaders will face jail - Di Maio

Turin
Six prison guards arrested for violence on inmates

Milan
Man found dead with gunshot wounds in car near Milan

Rome
Conte demands spirit of cooperation from ruling alliance

Rome
Strong Italian book market at Frankfurt Book Fair

Washington
We'll assess Italy claims on tariffs Trump tells Mattarella

Bari
Emiliano probed in Puglia appointments case

Rome
11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

Rome
11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

Venice
Veneto TAR rejects plea agst Vitruvian Man Louvre loan

Milan
Soccer: AC Milan post 146-mn-euro loss

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

TarantoAl molo Sant'Eligio
Taranto, blue economy: inaugurata la Fiera del Mare

PotenzaL'inchiesta
Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

Potenza, 3 ordinanze per dossieraggio e corruzione: in manette l'avvocato De Bonis

 
BariGli accertamenti
Monopoli, case vacanza non autorizzati: sequestrato bar abusivo dalla Polizia locale.

BrindisiLe indagini
Brindisi, una fucilata tra i bambini prima del delitto Carvone: altri due arresti

FoggiaIl giallo
Lucera, cadavere carbonizzato in auto fuori strada: forse è un incidente

LecceIncidente mortale
Lecce, contromano sulla statale: confermati arresti per carabiniere

BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Giallo a Milano: tarantino di 63 anni crivellato di colpi sotto casa

Bitritto, spari tra la folla: ferite due persone, grave un pregiudicato

Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Rome

Conte demands spirit of cooperation from ruling alliance

Hasty moves don't pay says premier

Rome, October 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has called on the parties backing his government to play fair and cooperate amid reports of tension within the ruling alliance over the 2020 budget bill. "I expect loyalty and a spirit of cooperation from all the parties, old and new ones," Conte said in an interview published in Thursday's Corriere della Sera. "We all have to work hard in the same direction to change Italy". The government is based on an alliance between the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's newly founded centrist Italia Viva (IV) group. It is the second administration led by the academic-turned-politician Conte. Conte's first government, which was based on alliance between the M5S and the right-wing League, lasted 14 months. It collapsed in August when League leader and former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug in an unsuccessful attempt to trigger early elections. "We have put together a series of reforms that need time to have their effects," Conte said. "As we saw in August, hasty, irresponsible moves do not pay".

