Conte demands spirit of cooperation from ruling alliance

Rome, October 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has called on the parties backing his government to play fair and cooperate amid reports of tension within the ruling alliance over the 2020 budget bill. "I expect loyalty and a spirit of cooperation from all the parties, old and new ones," Conte said in an interview published in Thursday's Corriere della Sera. "We all have to work hard in the same direction to change Italy". The government is based on an alliance between the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's newly founded centrist Italia Viva (IV) group. It is the second administration led by the academic-turned-politician Conte. Conte's first government, which was based on alliance between the M5S and the right-wing League, lasted 14 months. It collapsed in August when League leader and former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug in an unsuccessful attempt to trigger early elections. "We have put together a series of reforms that need time to have their effects," Conte said. "As we saw in August, hasty, irresponsible moves do not pay".